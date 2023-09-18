Monday, September 18, 2023
Ranipur Haveli murder case investigation officer changed

Agencies
September 18, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KHAIRPUR-The authorities have changed the investigation officer of high profile murder of a child maid at Haveli of influential Pirs of Ranipur on Sunday.
The investigation officer of 10-year-old Fatima’s murder has been changed on the instructions of the anti-terrorism court hearing the case. The investigation of the murder case has been taken from IO Bachal Qazi to DSP Safiullah Solangi.
The court had expressed its dissatisfaction over investigation being conducted by Inspector Bachal Qazi and ordered handing over of the probe to an officer of the DSP rank.
The former investigation officer was even failed to get mobile pin code of main accused Asad Shah during a month-long investigation. Child maid Fatima died in gruesome conditions in the Haveli of Asad Shah in August, and a video of her death went viral on social media. Despite passage of more than four weeks, co-accused Hina Shah, who is the wife of main accused Asad Shah, has not been arrested.

Agencies

