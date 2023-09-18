 Rising sugar prices

Pakistan, the fifth-largest sugar producer globally, is currently grappling with an alarming surge in sugar prices. The soaring cost of this essential commodity has be­gun to inflict considerable hard­ships on the Pakistani populace. The crux of the issue lies in the substantial exportation of sugar to foreign nations, which has driven the domestic price to an exorbitant 200 rupees per kilogramme.

This mounting predicament has led to a cascading series of prob­lems with severe implications for the nation’s economy and well-be­ing. The deleterious impact on the general populace cannot be under­stated. The confluence of escalating sugar prices, compounded by oth­er factors, is precipitating a surge in poverty rates across Pakistan.

Addressing this crisis demands immediate attention and proactive measures from the government. The solution lies in formulating compre­hensive strategies to stabilise sugar prices, ensuring affordability for all citizens. The government’s prompt intervention in mitigating this issue will be instrumental in alleviating economic distress and safeguard­ing the welfare of its people.

TASLEEM MOHSIN,

Turbat.