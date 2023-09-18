Sarhad university expands Its horizons with launch of Islamabad Campus

ISLAMABAD - Sarhad University of Science & Information Technology, Peshawar, is pleased to announce the establishment of its Islamabad Campus. The inauguration marks a significant milestone in the University’s journey towards providing high-quality education and accessible learning opportunities to students in the capital city and its neighbouring areas. Sarhad University of Science & Information Technology, Peshawar, was established in 2001 through an ordinance of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and is a Chartered University, duly recognized by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC). The university has achieved the highest category, “W-3,” denoting excellence in academic, financial, and physical infrastructure. It is committed to equipping students with the skills and knowledge required to meet local and global challenges in today’s competitive job market. With a strong focus on skill development, the University’s Undergraduate and Graduate Programs are designed to foster critical, analytical, and logical thinking in students and research scholars.