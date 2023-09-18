SC adjourns hearing of case pertaining to Practice & Procedure Act 2023 till October 3

The apex court has adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act 2023 till third of the next month.

A full court of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa is hearing petitions, challenging Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act 2023.

It was the first time in the country's history that the court’s proceedings were broadcast live.

The Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act states that a three-member bench, comprising the Chief Justice and the two senior-most judges of the apex court, will decide whether or not to take up a suo-motu notice.

Previously, this was solely the prerogative of the Chief Justice.