 Shamsi Academy National Juniors Tennis commences 

LAHORE - The Shamsi Academy National Ju­niors Tennis Championship commenced at DA Creek Club Karachi on Sunday, which at­tracted 250 plus entries from various cities of country. Shamsi Sports Academy is the sponsor, and the champion­ship is being held under the auspices of Pakistan Tennis Federation and Sindh Tennis Association. On day one, the matches were played in dif­ferent age group categories. In the U-14 singles 1st round, Faiz Ilyas beat Mustafa Nav­eed 4-0, 4-2, Laraib Shamsi beat Syed Hanzala Qutub 4-0, 4-0, Yahya Haleem beat Aahil Imran 3-5, 4-1, 4-0, Ansarul­lah beat Imdad Ali 4-1, 4-0, Rohan Das beat Zayd Zaman 5-3, 5-3, Ruhab Faisal beat Bilal Ikram 4-1, 4-2, Zain Nomi beat Abbas Habib 4-2, 4-0, Ismail Aftab beat Abdul Baseer 4-0, 4-0, Hadi Mah­mood beat Yahya Bin Zain 4-0, 4-0. In U-12 singles quali­fying, Rania Bus beat Hanzala Zahid 4-0, 4-1, Umair Bin Zee­shan beat Rayid 4-2, 4-2, Ayra Akhter beat Yousuf Badhir 4-0, 4-1, Naayel Sohaib beat M Mohid Atif 4-0, 4-1, Zain Yasir beat Hasan Farhan 4-2, 2-4, 4-0, Aman Shaikh beat Samer Danish 4-0, 4-0, Aidh Imran beat Qazi Ahyan Babar 4-0, 4-0. In U-10 singles 1st round, Tariq Rafi beat Soha Murtaza 4-0, 4-0, Zayed Bash­er beat Khizer Bakali 4-0, 4-1, Naayel Sohaib beat Azeem Taili beat 4-0, 4-1, Syed Su­fyan beat Abdul Rehman 4-0, 4-0, Arsh Imran beat Mari­um Zeeshan 4-0, 4-0, Rahim Faisal beat Nayel Shamsi 4-0, 4-1, Huzaifa Zahid beat Naail Shamsi 4-2, 4-2.