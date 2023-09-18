 Shamsi Academy National Juniors Tennis commences 

LAHORE - The Shamsi Academy National Juniors Tennis Championship commenced at DA Creek Club Karachi on Sunday, which attracted 250 plus entries from various cities of country. Shamsi Sports Academy is the sponsor, and the championship is being held under the auspices of Pakistan Tennis Federation and Sindh Tennis Association. On day one, the matches were played in different age group categories. In the U-14 singles 1st round, Faiz Ilyas beat Mustafa Naveed 4-0, 4-2, Laraib Shamsi beat Syed Hanzala Qutub 4-0, 4-0, Yahya Haleem beat Aahil Imran 3-5, 4-1, 4-0, Ansarullah beat Imdad Ali 4-1, 4-0, Rohan Das beat Zayd Zaman 5-3, 5-3, Ruhab Faisal beat Bilal Ikram 4-1, 4-2, Zain Nomi beat Abbas Habib 4-2, 4-0, Ismail Aftab beat Abdul Baseer 4-0, 4-0, Hadi Mahmood beat Yahya Bin Zain 4-0, 4-0. In U-12 singles qualifying, Rania Bus beat Hanzala Zahid 4-0, 4-1, Umair Bin Zeeshan beat Rayid 4-2, 4-2, Ayra Akhter beat Yousuf Badhir 4-0, 4-1, Naayel Sohaib beat M Mohid Atif 4-0, 4-1, Zain Yasir beat Hasan Farhan 4-2, 2-4, 4-0, Aman Shaikh beat Samer Danish 4-0, 4-0, Aidh Imran beat Qazi Ahyan Babar 4-0, 4-0. In U-10 singles 1st round, Tariq Rafi beat Soha Murtaza 4-0, 4-0, Zayed Basher beat Khizer Bakali 4-0, 4-1, Naayel Sohaib beat Azeem Taili beat 4-0, 4-1, Syed Sufyan beat Abdul Rehman 4-0, 4-0, Arsh Imran beat Marium Zeeshan 4-0, 4-0, Rahim Faisal beat Nayel Shamsi 4-0, 4-1, Huzaifa Zahid beat Naail Shamsi 4-2, 4-2.