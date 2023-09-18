Shrinking middle class - A serious challenge for economic growth

QUETTA - Waging a struggle against un­precedented inflation and price hikes, the middle class in the country is fast shrinking posing serious challenges to economic managers and our socio-eco­nomic fabric. The recent statis­tics present an astonishing situ­ation finding this class difficult to make ends meet as this vital segment of society in any de­veloped country, is considered a backbone of economies. But, unfortunately in our case, this class is gradually slipping away with more and more people fall­ing within the poverty line ambit feeling it too difficult to meet their ends. “No one seems ready to pay heed to our miseries. No one is here to understand our sufferings. We are at a trajectory and dying as a class,” remarked Mohammad Salman. “We belong to a class that can neither seek help from the privileged ones nor be able to elucidate the poor.”

Mohammad Salman is a gov­ernment servant, striving hard to manage the lives of a family of five. He lives with his parents along with four other brothers in a joint family system. “The skyrocketing prices of daily commodities, ris­ing utility bills, unaffordable rents of the houses and runaway infla­tion has put people of middle class in a dire strait,” he said. “We are between the devil and the deep sea. Given our lifestyle and living standard, the poor take us as rich while the rich consider us worthy of no sympathy. We are a sandwich between the poorest and the rich­est,” he said narrating his quag­mire and the middle class of Paki­stan. Waheed Khan, an employee of the Metropolitan Corporation Quetta repeats the same saga as his situation was not different from Muhammad Salman. “With my present salary, it is impossible to manage the running expenses of my small family,” he said. “There­fore, after my job till 1500 hours at MCQ, I have to go for another pri­vate job at the wholesale market to earn some money for my family.”

The middle class had been a large populous contributing to the growth of the national econo­my for decades. But, the mounting prices of commodities, schooling of their offspring, electricity and gas bills, and rents have made their lives miserable with many forced to sell their valuables just to feed their children. “The life of salaried and fixed earning class has become miserable,” said Meh­fooz Ali Khan, an eminent econo­mist and former Provincial Sec­retary Finance of the Balochistan Government. Referring to the lat­est household survey that finds seven members as the average family size in Pakistan, he said making the monthly budget of a family of seven is hardly impossi­ble. “The upper class is enjoying its life as it was in the past. They have the same routines of travel­ling, dining, wearing, and doing business,” he said. “Where it mat­ters, is the middle class gradually being pushed to a painful living.”

The most persuasive evidence of this squeeze is the consider­able decline in the middle class’s savings rates. As per a survey report, the saving rates of the middle class were close to three percent, before rising to over 7 percent in 2007–08. After 2008, their savings rates fell sharply, back to below three percent. Mu­dasir Iqbal, a school teacher said, in the recent past, he used to save a reasonable amount through bal­lot committees but saving money from his monthly fixed salary has now become a distant dream.