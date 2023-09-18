Sindh celebrates Bilawal Bhutto's 35th birthday on Sept 21

The 35th birthday of Bilawal Bhutto, the chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), will be celebrated on September 21 (Thursday) at the district headquarters throughout Sindh province, according to Nisar Khuhro, a senior leader of the PPP.

Khuhro said that festivities for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's birthday would include the cutting of cakes. He emphasised that the occasion would also serve as an opportunity to pay tribute to Bilawal Bhutto for his contributions to the strengthening of democracy.

Khuhro, while addressing the planned celebration of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's birthday across all district headquarters in Sindh, highlighted the significant role played by the PPP chairman in the nation's progress. He also emphasised that Bilawal Bhutto's service as Pakistan's foreign minister would forever be remembered.