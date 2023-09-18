Somalia’s national ID system launched with NADRA’s help

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Republic of Somalia has launched a national identification system with the support of NADRA Pakistan, a milestone for the ID4Africa movement, which aims to provide all Africans with a digital identity by 2030.

Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre inaugurated the Somalia Na­tional ID on September 16, during the first National ID conference held by NIRA Somalia in Mogadishu. The event was attended by Somalia’s de­velopment partners, including Paki­stan, the EU, the World Bank Group, the UK, the USA, Gulf countries, ID4Africa, diplomats, and UN agen­cies, a press release said on Sunday.

The Prime Minister of Somalia ex­pressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister of Pakistan and NADRA for their support in implementing the Somali National ID system. He also thanked them for their assistance in capacity building for NIRA Somalia. Other dignitaries at the event, includ­ing the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Somalia, Catriona Laing, and the British Am­bassador to Somalia, Mike Nithavri­anakis, appreciated NADRA’s robust systems and congratulated the gov­ernments of Pakistan and Somalia on this successful accomplishment.

The Somalia National ID System is part of a multi-million dollar grant extended by the Government of Paki­stan to Somalia. It will enable NIRA and the Ministry of Interior Somalia to implement their mandate of en­hancing the country’s governance, security, and socio-economic devel­opment by providing citizens of So­malia with a secure and universally recognized form of identification.

The system will also facilitate more efficient public service delivery, includ­ing social welfare programs, health­care services, and electoral processes, leading to improved governance. It has the potential to streamline the dis­tribution of humanitarian aid, ensur­ing it reaches those who need it most promptly. The identity system shall also promote financial inclusion in Somalia by enabling citizens to access banking and financial services easily, fostering economic growth.

Chairman NADRA Asad Rehman Gilani said, “NADRA takes immense pride in the successful execution and launch of Somalia’s National Identi­fication System, a testament to the power of collaboration and innova­tion. This achievement reinforces Pakistan’s vision for a more secure and prosperous Somalia, where every citizen has access to reliable identifi­cation. The National ID System will not only bolster security but also pave the way for inclusive development, finan­cial empowerment, and improved gov­ernance. It is a shining example of NAD­RA’s commitment to excellence and our dedication to our global partners.”