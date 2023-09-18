State land worth Rs15m retrieved

FAISALABAD - Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tandlianwala Rana Aurangzaib retrieved state land worth Rs.15 million from squatters in Ma­monkanjan.

A spokesman to local adminis­tration said here on Sunday that the land grabbers illegally oc­cupied the state land two years ago and constructed shops on it. When the district administra­tion issued warning, the Qabza mafia obtained stay-order from the court.

Now the competent court of law abolished the stay-order after which AC Tandlianwala Rana Aurangzaib along with his team removed all kinds of illegal structures erected on land by the mafia. The heavy machin­ery was used during this opera­tion and the retrieved land was handed over to the revenue de­partment for its further use in a public welfare and betterment scheme, he added.

DC ORDERS PHA TO BEAUTIFY CITY

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has directed the Parks & Horticul­ture Authority (PHA) to evolve a comprehensive planning for city beautification.

During his visit to PHA Com­plex, he said that the govern­ment was contemplating to make Faisalabad a model city. Therefore, the city should be made attractive from all aspects, he said and directed the PHA of­ficials to ensure plantation in a scientific manner in green belts and parks of the city.

He said that main roads of the city including canal road should be beautified by using all avail­able resources for rehabilitation and renovation of its green belts and intersections.

Director General PHA Zameer Hussain and others were also present on the occasion.