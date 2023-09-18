State land worth Rs15m retrieved

FAISALABAD - Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tandlianwala Rana Aurangzaib retrieved state land worth Rs.15 million from squatters in Mamonkanjan.
A spokesman to local administration said here on Sunday that the land grabbers illegally occupied the state land two years ago and constructed shops on it. When the district administration issued warning, the Qabza mafia obtained stay-order from the court.
Now the competent court of law abolished the stay-order after which AC Tandlianwala Rana Aurangzaib along with his team removed all kinds of illegal structures erected on land by the mafia. The heavy machinery was used during this operation and the retrieved land was handed over to the revenue department for its further use in a public welfare and betterment scheme, he added.
DC ORDERS PHA TO BEAUTIFY CITY
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has directed the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) to evolve a comprehensive planning for city beautification.
During his visit to PHA Complex, he said that the government was contemplating to make Faisalabad a model city. Therefore, the city should be made attractive from all aspects, he said and directed the PHA officials to ensure plantation in a scientific manner in green belts and parks of the city.
He said that main roads of the city including canal road should be beautified by using all available resources for rehabilitation and renovation of its green belts and intersections.
Director General PHA Zameer Hussain and others were also present on the occasion.