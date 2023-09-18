Monday, September 18, 2023
Steps being taken to deal with smog

Our Staff Reporter
September 18, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Parks and Horticulture Authority has started tree plantation in the provincial capital prior to winter season to deal with the pollution. According to PHA spokesman here on Sunday, the authority had decided to plant 500,000 trees in the city to increase green area in Lahore. He said that so far 250,000 trees had been planted. PHA had focused on planting Norway Mapel and Large leaf London which were capable of reducing pollution, he added. PHA Director General Muham­mad Tahir Wattoo emphasized on citizens to avoid burning gar­bage as it was a harmful practice for health and environment. He also urged all the stakeholders to create awareness on main­taining and promoting fresh and clean air.

