Three killed in bus-car collision

KARACHI-At least three people have been killed and two seriously injured as an over-speeding bus rammed into a private car in Wapda Colony Quaidabad Malir District of Karachi on Sunday. According to initial reports, rescue sources said a Bhakkar to Bhawal-bound speeding private bus hit the car near Quaidabad killed three on the spot, a private news channel reported. The rescue officials and police rushed to the place of the accident and got busy with rescue efforts. The bodies were handed over to the heirs after completing legal formalities. The driver of the bus fled the scene.