Monday, September 18, 2023
Two labourers killed, five wounded as tractor-trolley overturns

APP
September 18, 2023
Regional, Karachi

LAYYAH-Two labourers were killed while five others were injured after a tractor-trolley they were riding turned side down near Kapori checkpost in Layyah on Sunday, rescuers and police said. Preliminary findings suggested that the tractor driver dozed and lost control over the steering wheel. The trolley loaded with construction material and shutters overturned, leaving some labourers trapped under the debris. The victims were asleep at the time of the incident. Adnan, 18, and Farooq, 34, lost their lives, while Tariq, Ayyub, Rafaqat, Waseem and Kazim suffered multiple injuries.

