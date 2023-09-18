Unprecedented crackdown on electricity theft launched

LAHORE - A sweeping operation against electricity theft is currently underway, led by the Lahore Police. Capital City Police Officer Lahore, Bilal Siddique Kamyana disclosed that this year, a total of 7,899 cases have been officially registered against 8506 individuals involved in such illegal activities. Providing further specifics, he revealed that within the city division, 1596 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been lodged against 1641 offenders charged with electricity theft. In the Cantt Division, 1988 FIRs have been filed against 2157 culprits, and in Civil Lines, 659 cases have been registered against 779 individuals. CCPO Lahore, Bilal Siddique Kamyana, emphasized that the crackdown on electricity thieves is being ex­ecuted without bias across the provincial capital. He reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to adopting a policy of zero tolerance towards such criminal activities. Kamyana underscored the col­laborative effort between law enforcement and relevant departments to curtail electricity theft, deeming those responsible as ad­versaries to the nation’s welfare. He further iterated that those pilfering electricity funds from the nation’s treasury are, in essence, undermin­ing the well-being of the entire popu­lace. Kamyana stressed that leniency towards such individuals is unwar­ranted; the operation will persist without favorit­ism. In no uncertain terms, he declared that each perpetrator will be held accountable, ensuring they face the full extent of the law.