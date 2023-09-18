Monday, September 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Ustad Amanat Ali Khan remembred

49TH DEATH ANNIVERSARY

Ustad Amanat Ali Khan remembred
Agencies
September 18, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

ISLAMABAD-Grand maestro Ustad Amanat Ali Khan on Sunday was remembered on his 49th death anniversary where music lovers from all walks of life have paid rich tributes for his unforgettable classical ghazals sung by him and shared his work on social media platforms. Bestowed with the title of ‘Ustad’, Khan was a big name in the Pakistani music industry.
Born in 1922, Patiala, India, to a family of singers, he was the grandson of Ali Baksh Jarnail who was the founder of the Patiala Gharana. Soon after independence, he moved to Pakistan. His concerts on Radio Lahore became quite popular and he toured South Asia becoming the representative of Patiala Gharana in Pakistan, private news channels reported. The late 1950s and early 1960s saw the rise of seraphic singer Ustad Amanat Ali Khan, electronic channels reported. Insha Ji Utho, possibly one of his most famous ghazals penned by famous writer and poet Ibn-Insha. The longing and touch of sadness in the poetry have been expressed brilliantly by the legend. Countless classical singers and showbiz personalities of today remember Khan and his art. They believe his name will always shine due to his sweet, melodious voice. He is among very few classical singers who became famous both in classical as well as in Ghazal formats of singing. He was awarded ‘Pride of Performance’ by the government of Pakistan in 2009.

Caretaker PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to continue to raise J&K issue at every world forum

Tags:

Agencies

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1694921853.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023