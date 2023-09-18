Water scarcity

I write to express my deep con­cern over the severe water short­age crisis that has plagued Kara­chi and various regions of Pakistan. This issue demands immediate at­tention and comprehensive policy­making to ensure the well-being of our citizens and the sustainable de­velopment of our communities.

Karachi, the largest and most populous city in Pakistan, is fac­ing an unprecedented water cri­sis. Residents endure long hours without access to clean and safe drinking water, leading to dire consequences for public health, sanitation, and the overall quality of life. This crisis not only affects households but also hampers eco­nomic growth and industrial activ­ities in the region.

The primary causes of this wa­ter scarcity are mismanagement, inefficient distribution, and the depletion of water resources due to over-extraction. Climate change and population growth exacer­bate this problem, making it im­perative for the government to take immediate action.

I call upon our policymakers to prioritise and address this crisis through the following measures:

1. Investment in Infrastructure: Allocate resources for the devel­opment and maintenance of wa­ter supply infrastructure, includ­ing pipelines, reservoirs, and treatment plants.

2. “Water Conservation”: Pro­mote awareness campaigns and en­force water conservation practices among citizens, industries, and ag­riculture to minimise wastage.

3. Rainwater Harvesting: Encour­age rainwater harvesting systems at the individual and community lev­els to supplement water resources.

4. Desalination Plants: Explore the feasibility of desalination plants along the coastal areas to provide an additional source of freshwater.

5. Effective Governance: Imple­ment transparent and efficient water management practices, re­duce corruption, and ensure equi­table distribution.

6. Public-Private Partnerships: Collaborate with the private sector to invest in and manage water in­frastructure, ensuring accountabil­ity and efficient service delivery.

7. Climate Resilience: Devel­op strategies to mitigate the im­pact of climate change on water resources, such as drought pre­paredness plans and sustainable groundwater management.

It is crucial that our leaders take immediate action to address this water shortage crisis, as it affects the fundamental rights and well-being of our citizens. We must work together to secure a sustain­able and prosperous future for Ka­rachi and Pakistan as a whole.

ABDUL QADEER,

Karachi.