36 new dengue cases reported in last 24 hours

LAHORE - As many as 36 new dengue cases have been reported in the prov­ince during the past 24 hours. According to a spokesman of the Primary and Secondary Health­care department, over the past week, 237 dengue cases have been reported, bringing the to­tal number of cases this year to 703. In the past 24 hours, 30 dengue cases were reported from Rawalpindi, and 2 each from Lahore and Bahawalpur. Gujranwala and Faisalabad each reported one dengue case.

PHC TO ORGANISE AWARENESS SEMINAR ON DENGUE TREATMENT

The Punjab Healthcare Com­mission (PHC) will organise an awareness seminar for the dengue treating medics this coming Thursday. The seminar will be jointly chaired by Provin­cial Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir. Chief Executive Of­ficer PHC Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz will highlight the Commis­sion’s pivotal role in advancing patient safety and elevating the quality of healthcare services for dengue patients and future strategies aimed at managing the dengue fever. Chairperson of the Dengue Expert Advisory Group (DEAG) Prof Muhammad Imran Hasan Khan will highlight the role of the Group in combating the dengue epidemic through ca­pacity-building of the healthcare service providers across Punjab. Head of the Medicine Depart­ment at Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof Tanvir-us-Salam, as the keynote speaker, will focus on the diagnosis and manage­ment of dengue cases.