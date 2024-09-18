ADB to provide $2 billion annual assistance to Pakistan over next three years

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will extend $2 billion in annual assistance to Pakistan over the next three years. This commitment was announced by ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa during his meeting with Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari in Islamabad.

President Asakawa reaffirmed the ADB's dedication to supporting Pakistan in infrastructure development and climate-resilient initiatives. He also praised the recent signs of economic recovery and stabilization in the country, expressing optimism for Pakistan's future growth.

During the meeting, President Zardari emphasized the need for increased ADB support to combat the severe impacts of climate change. He highlighted the devastating floods of 2022, which had a profound effect on the country's economy, and briefed the ADB President on Pakistan's ongoing economic and environmental challenges.

President Zardari also expressed gratitude to the ADB for its continued assistance in Pakistan's socio-economic development, particularly in addressing critical areas of climate resilience and economic recovery.