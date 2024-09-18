Annual observance emphasizes need to eliminate wage discrimination

This year’s observance underscores the ongoing commitment to achieving equal pay for work of equal value. The day serves as a reminder of the persistent efforts to ensure fairness and equity in compensation across various sectors.

The theme for this year is “Need to Eliminate Wage Discrimination,” emphasizing the importance of addressing and eradicating wage disparities. The observance calls for concerted actions and policies to eliminate discriminatory practices and promote pay equity.

As discussions continue, the focus remains on creating a more just and equitable work environment, where all individuals receive fair compensation for their contributions.