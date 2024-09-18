The US, UK, and Australia have expanded their engagement under the AUKUS pact with at least four other nations with which they share “close bilateral defense partnerships.”

AUKUS, a defense pact under which Canberra will get nuclear-powered submarines, is “exploring opportunities to improve interoperability” with Japan in maritime autonomous systems as an initial area of cooperation.

“We are (also) consulting with Canada, , and the Republic of Korea (South Korea) to identify possibilities for collaboration on advanced capabilities under AUKUS Pillar II,” said leaders of the US, UK, and Australia in a joint statement on Tuesday.

In April, defense ministers of AUKUS announced principles for additional Pillar II partner engagement on specific projects where new partners could contribute to and benefit from AUKUS, aiming to bolster industry and innovation sector collaboration.

This September marks the third anniversary of AUKUS, which was launched by the US, UK, and Australia, despite Canberra witnessing domestic criticism for ballooning expenditure and becoming a dump yard for nuclear waste of partnering nations.

Notably, the US, UK, , Australia, and Canada are parties of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network.

The pact, aimed at fostering cooperation on nuclear submarine technology, positions Australia as the first country with nuclear submarines without having nuclear power, a strategic move seen as counterbalancing China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating has criticized the agreement, suggesting it could lead to Australia effectively becoming a US state.

Keating claimed: "So AUKUS is really about, in American terms, the military control of Australia. I mean, what’s happened … is likely to turn Australia into the 51st state of the US."