British Council launches program for Pakistani artists to tackle climate change

The British Council has introduced a new program aimed at supporting cultural organizations and artists in Pakistan to tackle the climate change emergency. The initiative, part of the "Climate Futures: South Asia" program, offers £15,000 grants to artists and organizations in Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. Selected grantees will also receive mentorship from UK specialists.

The program is designed to foster knowledge creation, sustainability in the cultural sector, and capacity-building initiatives focused on climate action. Applications are open until November 25, with successful applicants set to influence the global climate conversation through their projects.

James Hampson, British Council Pakistan’s Country Director, emphasized the crucial role of the arts in addressing the climate crisis, stating that the program provides an exciting opportunity for artists to drive innovative change.