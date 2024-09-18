Wednesday, September 18, 2024
CM Maryam announces outsourcing of 14,000 public schools in Punjab

CM Maryam announces outsourcing of 14,000 public schools in Punjab
Web Desk
8:01 PM | September 18, 2024
National

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz revealed on Wednesday that 14,000 public sector schools will be outsourced as part of the government's efforts to improve education.

Speaking at an event in Lahore, she praised the education ministry for its commendable work and emphasized the need for a public-private partnership to resolve issues in the education sector.

CM Maryam also alleged corruption worth Rs1 billion in the Punjab Text Book Board during PTI's tenure and called for a corruption case against the former PTI education minister. "We are determined to transform the education sector," she stated.

