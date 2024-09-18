Wednesday, September 18, 2024
COAS meets Russian Deputy PM

Web Desk
10:09 PM | September 18, 2024
Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Alexey Overchuk, met with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir at the General Headquarters on Wednesday.

During their meeting, they held productive discussions on matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics, and bilateral cooperation across various sectors, according to a statement from the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to strengthening its traditional defence ties with Russia. Both sides emphasized their resolve to enhance security and defence cooperation in various domains.

Overchuk praised the Pakistan Armed Forces for their critical role in combating terrorism and their ongoing efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

