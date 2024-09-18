COAS meets Russian Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister of the , Alexey Overchuk, met with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir at the General Headquarters on Wednesday.

During their meeting, they held productive discussions on matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics, and bilateral cooperation across various sectors, according to a statement from the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to strengthening its traditional defence ties with Russia. Both sides emphasized their resolve to enhance security and defence cooperation in various domains.

Overchuk praised the Pakistan Armed Forces for their critical role in combating terrorism and their ongoing efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.