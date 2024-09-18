ECP meeting ends without progress on Supreme Court's reserved seats decision

The second consultative meeting of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) concluded without a resolution on the Supreme Court's recent decision regarding reserved seats. Chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, the high-level meeting included members of the commission, the secretary, and the legal team.

The team provided a detailed briefing on the Supreme Court's explanation of the reserved seats case. However, sources report that no decision was reached, and the commission will continue its consultations. A follow-up meeting is scheduled for Thursday.

On September 14, the Supreme Court's majority bench issued a clarification, stating that candidates who submitted party certificates are to be considered successful PTI candidates. The court instructed the ECP to implement the decision without delay.