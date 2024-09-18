France midfielder Adrien Rabiot joins Olympique Marseille on free transfer

France midfielder Adrien Rabiot on Tuesday joined on a free transfer following his exit from Juventus.

"Olympique de Marseille are delighted to announce the signing of Adrien Rabiot. The 29-year-old midfielder has signed a new contract with the club after passing his medical (checkup)," the French Ligue 1 club said.

Playing in the center of the park, Rabiot, whose market value is €35 million (nearly $39 million), was one of the biggest bargains of the 2024 summer transfer window.

He previously played for 's bitter rivals Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in an integral role to score 24 goals in 227 matches, and helped them win six French league titles.

The France midfielder signed for Italian giants Juventus in 2019, and played for them for five years to win an Italian title in 2020 plus Italian Cups in 2021 and 2024.

Rabiot scored 22 goals in 212 appearances for Juventus.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup silver medalist amassed 48 international caps for France.