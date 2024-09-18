Wednesday, September 18, 2024
ICC delegation reviews Karachi Stadium for Champions Trophy 2025

Web Desk
2:53 PM | September 18, 2024
Sports

The International Cricket Council (ICC) delegation visited the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday to assess the preparations for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Arriving in Karachi the previous night, the delegation inspected the ongoing construction and upgrades at the stadium.

Following their visit to Karachi, the ICC team will travel to Islamabad and Lahore to continue their venue inspections. A comprehensive report on the stadiums and overall preparations will be compiled upon completion of their tour.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to take place in Pakistan from February to March. However, India's participation remains uncertain as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is awaiting government approval for the tour.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has allocated Rs 12.80 billion for the renovation of three key venues: Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, National Stadium in Karachi, and Rawalpindi International Cricket Stadium. The tournament will be held from February 19 to March 9, 2025.

The groups for the tournament are as follows: Group A comprises Pakistan, India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh, while Group B includes Australia, England, Afghanistan, and South Africa.

