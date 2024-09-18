Imran Khan's former security incharge Umar Sultan returns home

Umar Sultan, the former security in-charge for PTI founder Imran Khan, has returned home safely after being previously reported missing. This update was confirmed by lawyer Fayaz Kandwal, who notified the Islamabad High Court about Sultan’s recovery.

During a recent court hearing, Chief Justice Amir Farooq inquired about the current status of the case. The lawyer responded that an FIR had already been filed and called for an independent investigation into the matter.

As a result, the court has ordered an independent probe into Sultan's disappearance and dismissed the petition.

Previously, the Islamabad High Court had summoned the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations and the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Islamabad in relation to a petition for Sultan's recovery. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq remarked on the rising incidents of theft, robbery, and kidnapping in the Federal Capital, criticizing the police's apparent lack of responsibility.

The petitioner’s lawyer indicated that, despite the court’s orders for sharing all relevant information with the SP, progress in the case had been sluggish. State counsel revealed that while CCTV footage had captured the kidnappers, the absence of Safe City cameras for further tracking was a setback. The geo-fencing report on the incident is expected to take another week to complete.