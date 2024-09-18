Wednesday, September 18, 2024
KP govt to lay off 1,800 employees hired illegally during interim Setup: Gandapur

KP govt to lay off 1,800 employees hired illegally during interim Setup: Gandapur
Web Desk
7:41 PM | September 18, 2024
In a significant move on Wednesday, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government announced the termination of 1,800 employees recruited during the interim government.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur affirmed that his administration would proceed with the decision, despite anticipating protests from those affected.

He emphasized that only individuals hired through illegal means would be impacted, while those who secured jobs on merit had nothing to fear.

Gandapur stressed that the caretaker government lacked the authority to make such appointments, warning that anyone bypassing the merit system would face the consequences.

