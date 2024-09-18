Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Maryam Nawaz announces eco-friendly Suthra Punjab measures

12:33 PM | September 18, 2024
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced that durable environment-friendly measures are being implemented under the Suthra Punjab Program to enhance cleanliness across the province.

In a statement, she highlighted that, for the first time, rural areas are being included in large-scale cleaning efforts throughout the province. Maryam Nawaz also emphasized the importance of adopting proper waste disposal practices and urged a shift away from plastic usage, which is a significant contributor to pollution.

