Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Miftah Ismail slams constitutional amendment and energy policies

4:01 PM | September 18, 2024
Miftah Ismail has expressed concerns about the government's intentions regarding the proposed amendment to the constitutional court. Speaking on Wednesday, the former finance minister argued that person-specific constitutional amendments could complicate the judicial system.

Ismail criticized the amendment, suggesting it would allow the government to transfer judges based on preference. He urged the government to prioritize addressing high electricity bills rather than pursuing constitutional changes, emphasizing that the nation needs relief from soaring energy costs.

In addition to his comments on the amendment, Ismail criticized the formation of regulatory authorities such as NEPRA and OGRA, calling it a misstep. He highlighted issues with the local solar industry, pointing out that while there is no tax on imported solar panels, the imposition of taxes on solar cells is problematic for the industry.

Ismail also voiced concerns about economic inequality in Pakistan, noting that top positions are often dominated by the elite, while advocating for economic equality to benefit the younger generation.

