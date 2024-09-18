NY Lagos Strikers set for their first foray in Zim Afro T10

The NY are all geared up for their first foray into the Zim Afro T10, which begins its second season on September 21.

After their powerful display at MAX 60 Cayman Islands Tournament, the Strikers franchise, who are well known to be one of the big guns in T10, have star players like Akhilesh Bodugum and Blessing Muzarabani in their squad for the Zim Afro T10. These players will help the team improve its chances of winning the Zim Afro T10 tournament and will support the strong NY lineup.

Speaking about making significant impact through NY in upcoming Zim Afro T10 tournament, Owner Sagar Khanna shares, “In 90 minutes our team has to enthral, excite and give a good performance so the chances of winning the trophy become easier. Our squad is designed to meet these expectations and promises to bring excitement as we embark on another thrilling season.”

The NY Lagos Strikers’ roster is further enhanced by top international talents including Avishka Fernando, Najibullah Zadran, and Thisara Perera. As the team prepares for the Zim Afro T10, they are confident that their combined talent and strategic approach will lead to a compelling performance.