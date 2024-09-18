Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Ozone protection is important for survival of life, says CM Maryam

Staff Reporter
September 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said that ozone protection is very important for the survival of life on earth. In her message on World Ozone Protection Day, Maryam Nawaz said that the ozone layer has been severely damaged due to anti-environmental activities. She said that due to the damage to the ozone layer, environmental chang­es, diseases and other threats are being faced by life. She said that the Punjab government had also started a solar panel programme for environmental protection and low-cost electricity.

Staff Reporter

