Pakistan calls on UN member states to promote Palestinian self-determination

Pakistan has called on the UN member states to promote Palestinian self-determination and refuse to recognize any changes to the status of occupied territories.

In a statement at the 10th Resumed Emergency Special Session of the United Nations General Assembly (ESS) on the Situation in Palestine, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Munir Akram, called for immediate and decisive action to address the longstanding injustices faced by the Palestinian people.

He highlighted the need for admitting the State of Palestine as a full member of the United Nations as well as convening the international conference on Palestine to advance the two-state solution.

Ambassador Munir Akram reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian struggle for freedom, rooted in its own history of achieving independence through self-determination.