FO slams disrespect of national anthem by Afghan diplomats

Pakistan has strongly condemned the Acting Consul General of Afghanistan for disrespecting the national anthem during a recent event, calling it a breach of diplomatic protocol.

In response to media queries regarding the Afghan envoy’s conduct at a Peshawar event, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch stated that a formal protest is being lodged with Afghan authorities in both Islamabad and Kabul.

“We are conveying our strong protest to the Afghan authorities in both Islamabad and Kabul,” Baloch confirmed.

The incident occurred during the Rahmat-ul-lil-Aalameen Conference in Peshawar, where Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had invited Afghan consulate officials. When Pakistan’s national anthem was played, Afghan Consul General Mohibullah Shakir remained seated, ignoring standard diplomatic protocol.