Pakistan Railways completes 40% restoration of Quetta bridge damaged by terrorism

Web Desk
5:03 PM | September 18, 2024
National

Pakistan Railways has successfully completed 40% of the restoration work on a bridge in Quetta that was damaged by a terrorist attack. According to a press release from a Pakistan Railways spokesperson, the bridge is expected to be fully operational by the 15th of next month.

The spokesperson added that once security clearance is granted, the vital rail link connecting Balochistan to the rest of the country will be restored immediately. The bridge is an important part of the rail network, facilitating transportation and commerce in the region.

The restoration marks a significant step towards normalizing rail operations and ensuring the safety and security of infrastructure in terrorism-affected areas.

