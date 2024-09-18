Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Pakistan witnesses partial lunar eclipse

Web Desk
11:30 AM | September 18, 2024
A partial lunar eclipse was visible across Pakistan on Wednesday morning.

The lunar eclipse began at 5:41 AM (Pakistan Standard Time), giving people across the country a chance to witness this fascinating celestial event. The eclipse reached its peak at 7:44 AM and concluded at 9:47 AM.

This partial eclipse was not limited to Pakistan; it was also observed in regions including the Americas, Europe, Australia, Africa, and parts of North and Eastern Asia.

According to global media reports, the partial lunar eclipse featured the full “harvest moon” passing through Earth’s shadow. This shadow darkened part of the moon’s surface, giving it the appearance of having a portion “bitten” out.

Lunar eclipses occur when the Earth moves between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow on the Moon’s surface. They are a unique spectacle, as they only happen during a full moon. The partial eclipse concludes when the Moon exits the Earth's umbra and re-enters the penumbra, bringing the event to a close.

