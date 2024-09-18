Wednesday, September 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Petition filed in Lahore High Court to block PTI rally

Petition filed in Lahore High Court to block PTI rally
Web Desk
2:50 PM | September 18, 2024
National

A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking to prevent a rally by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The petition, submitted by Mirza Wahid Rafique through lawyer Nadeem Sarwar, names the Punjab government and other respondents.

The petitioner argues that PTI leaders, who had previously raised security concerns, are now planning a rally in Lahore that contradicts their earlier position. The petition highlights that during PTI’s rally on September 8, derogatory language was used against the government and judiciary.

The petitioner claims that PTI intends to hold the upcoming rally without administrative approval and warns that the leadership might deliver speeches against the judiciary. The petition accuses PTI of misusing constitutional freedoms and requests that the LHC prohibit anti-judiciary speeches and halt the rally if it proceeds without proper authorization.

PTI has applied for permission to hold a rally on September 21 and has indicated they might proceed with the rally even if local administration approval is not granted.

Miftah Ismail slams constitutional amendment and energy policies

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1726630516.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024