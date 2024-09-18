Petition filed in Lahore High Court to block PTI rally

A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking to prevent a rally by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The petition, submitted by Mirza Wahid Rafique through lawyer Nadeem Sarwar, names the Punjab government and other respondents.

The petitioner argues that PTI leaders, who had previously raised security concerns, are now planning a rally in Lahore that contradicts their earlier position. The petition highlights that during PTI’s rally on September 8, derogatory language was used against the government and judiciary.

The petitioner claims that PTI intends to hold the upcoming rally without administrative approval and warns that the leadership might deliver speeches against the judiciary. The petition accuses PTI of misusing constitutional freedoms and requests that the LHC prohibit anti-judiciary speeches and halt the rally if it proceeds without proper authorization.

PTI has applied for permission to hold a rally on September 21 and has indicated they might proceed with the rally even if local administration approval is not granted.