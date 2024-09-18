PFA committed to eliminating adulteration

LAHORE - Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Muhammad Asim Javed Monday reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to ensure food quality and elimi­nating adulteration. He praised the cooperation and positive re­sponse from LCCI President Ka­shif Anwar during a seminar on “Guidelines for Food Business Licensing and Registration with Punjab Food Authority” held here at the LCCI. The seminar was chaired by LCCI President Kashif Anwar and was also at­tended by PFA Additional Direc­tor General Rao Pervez Akhtar along with other prominent fig­ures such as Haseeb Ullah Khan, Convener of the Standing Com­mittee on Legal Education and Executive Committee member Shamshad Akhtar. The DG Pun­jab Food Authority highlighted the challenges posed by adul­teration mafias and emphasized their responsibility to ensure food quality. He shared statis­tics of last eight months, show­ing a 100 percent increase in food inspections, a rise in FIRs and a three-fold reduction in the supply of adulterated milk. He also informed President Kashif Anwar about the launch of the School Nutrition Programme for children, which includes the de­velopment of a dedicated portal that will categorize children into four groups for better monitor­ing. As the programmr matures, consultations with LCCI will also be incorporated. LCCI Pres­ident Kashif Anwar commended the Punjab Food Department’s efforts in ensuring quality and combating adulteration, stress­ing the importance of improving food quality to positively impact the environment and public health. He reiterated that en­vironmental and health issues will not improve until food qual­ity is enhanced and assured full cooperation from LCCI in these efforts. Kashif Anwar added that LCCI has signed multiple MOUs with hospitals, diagnostic labs, universities, colleges and other institutions to provide discount­ed services for its members. He reiterated LCCI’s commitment to the welfare of its members. He also mentioned that LCCI regularly organizes Tax Clinics and SECP Clinics where experts provide solutions to members’ problems. He emphasized the need for awareness and educa­tion.