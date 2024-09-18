SHC seeks report on denial of PTI rally in Karachi over security concerns

The Sindh High Court (SHC) summoned a report on Wednesday regarding the refusal to allow Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a public rally in Karachi, following a petition for contempt of court filed against the deputy commissioner of East and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for denying permission.

During the hearing, Justice Yusuf Ali Saeed questioned the decision, asking, "Why is PTI being denied permission to hold its rally?" The deputy commissioner of East explained that the refusal was due to a lack of security clearance, saying, "The security clearance has not been granted."

Justice Saeed pressed further, asking, "Who is responsible for granting the security clearance? Why is there a security issue in Karachi? Are other political parties also facing restrictions on holding rallies?"

The court suggested that if the security concerns are significant, a complete ban on rallies and processions in the city should be considered. The deputy commissioner maintained that PTI could not be allocated a venue anywhere in Karachi due to security threats. The SHC has requested the minutes of meetings where these threats were discussed.

PTI's legal counsel urged the court to reconsider the new application for a rally scheduled for October 7. The SHC has directed the deputy commissioner to review the application and submit a report. The next hearing is scheduled for October 2.