Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Russian deputy prime minister Alexei Overchuk begins two-day visit to Pakistan

Web Desk
12:31 PM | September 18, 2024
Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Alexei Overchuk, is set to begin a two-day visit to Pakistan starting today (Wednesday). He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation.

During his visit, Overchuk is scheduled to hold meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

According to a statement from Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, Pakistan and Russia maintain cordial relations based on goodwill, amity, and trust, which is evident in the diverse cooperation between the two nations.

