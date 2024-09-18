Sindh CM approves Rs1.5bn to repair roads in Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved Rs1.5 billion for the repair of roads in Karachi that were damaged during this year’s rainfall.

Chairing a meeting, the CM instructed the Local Government Department to launch an inquiry into roads constructed or repaired after 2022 that have since been washed away.

“It is unacceptable for the quality of work to fall short of standards, and strict action must be taken against those responsible,” Shah said.

He emphasized that substandard construction practices must be held accountable, with Saeed Ghani tasked with leading the investigation. The city currently has over 21.1 million square feet of damaged roads, flyovers, and bridges, spread across multiple districts, with 120 roads and structures identified for urgent patchwork.

Key officials, including Planning and Development Minister Nasir Shah, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, and Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, attended the meeting.



