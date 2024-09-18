Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Sindh Governor calls for expulsion of Afghan diplomats over national anthem disrespect

11:54 AM | September 18, 2024
Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Wednesday called for the expulsion of Afghan diplomats from Pakistan.

Speaking to reporters at Governor House, Tessori criticized the Afghan diplomats for not standing during Pakistan's national anthem at a ceremony led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. He stated, "Those who do not respect Pakistan's sovereignty have no place in the country."

Tessori further remarked, "Ali Amin Gandapur should have asked the Afghan consul general to wait in his office instead of bringing him along. I’m unsure if the Afghan diplomats were physically unfit or mentally unwell."

The governor also revealed plans for a strategic draft for Pakistan through 2040, with all key stakeholders set to meet on December 25 to discuss the proposal.

He reaffirmed his commitment to transforming Karachi into an IT hub, while highlighting the Hyderabad IT initiative as part of his broader vision for technological development.

