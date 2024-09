LAHORE - A spe­cial police team has been formed under the supervision of the DSP Organised Crime Unit, Iqbal Town, to arrest the accused in­volved in the martyrdom of a police constable in Islampura. According to the details, a joint investigation was conducted by a team consisting of operations, investigation and organised crime. The joint investigation team includes SHO Sanda, in-charge investigation Sanda, DSP investigation Gulshan Ravi and other officers.