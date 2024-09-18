Three terrorists killed, major attack foiled in Nankana Sahib encounter: CTD

In a confrontation near the Nankana Sahib interchange, three terrorists were killed while two others managed to escape.

According to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), the terrorists initially opened fire on the CTD team during the operation. However, it was later clarified that the three terrorists were killed in crossfire from their own associates.

The CTD recovered significant items from the scene, including three hand grenades, detonators, two rifles, bullets, explosive materials, and other equipment. The operation successfully thwarted a planned major attack in Lahore.

Earlier, the Punjab CTD apprehended Amin-ul-Haq, a close associate of Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden. DIG CTD Usman Akram Gondal confirmed that Amin-ul-Haq, a key Al-Qaeda operative, was taken into custody and is listed among terrorists wanted by the US and EU. The arrest is considered a major breakthrough in counter-terrorism efforts.

Additionally, the CTD Punjab reported the arrest of 38 terrorists during 449 intelligence-based operations conducted across the province in July.