Umar Sultan, former PTI security in-charge, safely returns home

Umar Sultan, the former security in-charge of PTI founder Imran Khan, has returned home safely. Lawyer Fayaz Kandwal informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) about his recovery during a recent hearing.

Umar Sultan, who had gone missing earlier, is now back home. Chief Justice Amir Farooq, while presiding over the case, asked, "The citizen has returned, what do you want now?" The lawyer responded that an FIR had been registered, and they were seeking an independent investigation into the disappearance.

The court has ordered an independent investigation into the matter and dismissed the petition.

Previously, the IHC had summoned Islamabad’s Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Operations and the Superintendent of Police (SP) to appear in the case. During the hearing, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq criticized the police for their lack of vigilance, noting the rise in theft, robbery, and kidnapping incidents in the Federal Capital.