US reaffirms denial of support for Pakistan’s ballistic missile program

The United States has reaffirmed its position of not supporting Pakistan’s ballistic missile program, maintaining this stance as part of its longstanding policy.

During a weekly press briefing, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller emphasized that the US policy of denying support for Pakistan’s missile program remains unchanged.

While recognizing Pakistan as a longstanding partner, the US highlights ongoing disagreements, particularly regarding Pakistan’s development of long-range ballistic missiles. The US asserts that its policy is crucial for safeguarding national security and preventing misuse of the US financial system by proliferators.

In response to recent sanctions imposed by the US on commercial entities alleged to be linked to Pakistan’s ballistic missile program, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, criticized the move as biased and politically motivated.

She argued that similar sanctions in the past were based on vague suspicions and included items not listed in any export control regimes, yet were deemed sensitive under broad provisions.