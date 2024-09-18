Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Court reserved verdict on Bushra Bibi's plea in Toshakhana reference

Web Desk
11:58 AM | September 18, 2024
National

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday reserved its verdict on former First Lady Bushra Bibi’s application to expedite the hearing of her bail plea in the Toshakhana case.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb presided over the hearing, with Bushra Bibi’s counsel, Salman Safdar, the investigation officer, and representatives from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) present in court.

Justice Aurangzeb stated that the decision would be made in accordance with the National Judiciary Policy.

It is worth noting that an accountability court in Islamabad had earlier postponed the hearing on the bail pleas of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in the same case.

