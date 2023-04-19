Share:

SUKKUR-At least two passengers died and more than seventeen others were injured in a head-on collision between two coaches on National Highways at Rohri near Sukkur on early Tuesday morning.

According to rescue teams, a speeding passenger coach collided with another bus at the said area claiming two lives on the spot. After the two coaches collided, the rescue workers rushed at the scene within no time and saved many lives, Rescue 1122 added.

Most of the injured were in critical condition and many were transferred to the hospital in Rohri where an emergency had been declared, rescue officials said.

Separately, at least two people were killed and seven others were injured in a horrific road crash between a passenger bus and trailer at Karachi Superhighway, said sources. The accident occurred at the Lucky Cement factory between a trailer and a bus. The injured and bodies were moved to a nearby hospital.

The cause behind the horrific incident remained unknown as per the initial report. Pakistan has been reporting a number of accidents and it emerged that at least 780 people lost their lives in Karachi traffic accidents in 2022.