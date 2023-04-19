FAISALABAD - As many as 34 habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during last two days and they were shifted to Panahgah.
A spokesperson of local administration said here on Tuesday that during a vigorous campaign, the anti-beggary squad rounded up 35 beggars including 21 males and 14 females from different parts of Faisalabad city.
These beggars were shifted to shelter home (Panahgah) of General Bus Stand where they would be provided residential and food facilities in addition to their counseling so that they could lead a productive and honorable life in the society, he added.
TEEN ELECTROCUTED
A teenager was electrocuted on rooftop of his house in the area of Millat Town police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesperson said here on Tuesday that 13-year-old Zahid son of Zahir was playing on rooftop of his house near Slaughter House on Millat Road when he accidentally touched the main electricity wires passing near roof of his house.
As a result, the ill-fated boy received fatal electric shock and died on the spot.
The body was handed over to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities, he added.