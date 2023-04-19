Share:

FAISALABAD - As many as 34 habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Faisala­bad during last two days and they were shifted to Panahgah.

A spokesperson of local administration said here on Tuesday that during a vigor­ous campaign, the anti-beg­gary squad rounded up 35 beggars including 21 males and 14 females from differ­ent parts of Faisalabad city.

These beggars were shift­ed to shelter home (Panah­gah) of General Bus Stand where they would be pro­vided residential and food facilities in addition to their counseling so that they could lead a productive and honorable life in the society, he added.

TEEN ELECTROCUTED

A teenager was elec­trocuted on rooftop of his house in the area of Millat Town police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesper­son said here on Tuesday that 13-year-old Zahid son of Zahir was playing on rooftop of his house near Slaughter House on Millat Road when he accidentally touched the main electric­ity wires passing near roof of his house.

As a result, the ill-fated boy received fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

The body was handed over to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities, he added.