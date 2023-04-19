Share:

islamabad - The Islamabad Capital Police along with Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) have conducted a search and combing operation in the jurisdictions of police stations Ramna, Shams Colony and Sangjani to flush out suspects and outlaws, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

He said that, following the special directives to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens.

Following these orders, a search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Ramna, Shams Colony and Sangjani police stations by CTD and quick response team under the supervision of DSP (operation) Counter Terrorism Department. During the search and combing operation, one suspicious individual was shifted to the police station for verification purpose, while 40 houses, 75 suspects, 20 motorcycles and 05 cars were checked during the search and combing operation. IGP Islamabad said that the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the federal capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during the checking.