RAWALPINDI - The police on Tuesday have unveiled a foolproof security plan devised to protect the players of cricket teams of New Zealand and Pakistan during their battle in Pindi Cricket Stadium.

“As many as 5500 well equipped police officers and cops will be deployed inside and around the Pindi Cricket Stadium to sheild the cricket teams of New Zealand and Pakistan during two T20 matches,” said City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani here. Besides, a total of 370 traffic wardens are to be deployed on roads to facilitate the road users and commuters, he said adding that the routes of cricket teams are to be monitored with CCTV cameras. To strengthen the security of guest players, he said, sharp shooters and commandos are to be deployed on high-roof buildings and rooftops along with routes of cricket players.

City police chief was of view that an affective patrolling would also be conducted by police, Elite Force commandos and Dolphin Force to keep a vigil over suspicious elements. Also an affective mechanism of body search would be adopted by the police as the cricket lovers would also be allowed entering inside the stadium through a body search. “All the senior police officers including SSP Operations and Divisional SPs have also been directed to check duty points of the cops in order to avoid any untoward incident,” said CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani.

He said that a close liaison of police and personnel of other law enforcement agencies would be helpful in making strict security for the teams. “Police are playing a vital role in restoring international cricket on Pakistani soil,” he said adding that police have also buckled up for providing foolproof secuity to cricket teams during Pak-New Zealand cricket series. He urged the masses to cooperate with the police and personnel of other LEAs during security duty.